Head-To-Head Review: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.69 -$7.81 million $0.03 919.00 StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.66 $62.63 million $4.60 10.22

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 0.69% 5.05% 3.69% StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AssetMark Financial and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 1 1 1 3.00 StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Summary

StepStone Group beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

