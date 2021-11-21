Head-To-Head Review: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dollar General and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 1 2 15 1 2.84 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dollar General presently has a consensus price target of $243.58, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar General.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 7.52% 38.90% 9.86% Tuesday Morning -4.28% 4.97% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $33.75 billion 1.55 $2.66 billion $10.44 21.51 Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.34 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Dollar General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

