Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

