Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $135.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.65 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,877,000 after buying an additional 263,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

