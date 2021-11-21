Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $135.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.65 million to $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

