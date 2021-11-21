HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $189,159.68 and $438.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.