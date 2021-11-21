Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Update

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

