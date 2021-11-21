Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00229711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.92 or 0.00707290 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.