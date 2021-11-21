Hedget (HGET) Price Tops $4.18 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Hedget has a market cap of $7.32 million and $535,291.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00226488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

