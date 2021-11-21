Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Hegic has a market capitalization of $75.77 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

