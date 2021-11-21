HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $506.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.10 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

