Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $132.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $638.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.32 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $666.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

HLX opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

