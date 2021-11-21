HempCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,850.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $2,850.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,628.55 or 0.99477169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.90 or 0.00502056 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,162,660 coins and its circulating supply is 264,027,510 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

