Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

