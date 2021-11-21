Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $31.79 million and $1.20 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00011784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

