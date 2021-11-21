HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 31.4% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $78,869.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars.

