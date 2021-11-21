Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $90.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.95 million to $101.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $292.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $297.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $426.90 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE:HT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.