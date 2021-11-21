Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day moving average of $231.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heska by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heska by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heska by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

