HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

