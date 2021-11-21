Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Honest has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $1.25 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

