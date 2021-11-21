Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

TWNK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.