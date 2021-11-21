Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.95 Million

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $218.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.60 million to $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $203.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $874.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.50 million to $894.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $922.03 million, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $969.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $103,015,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -446.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

