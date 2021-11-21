Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,853. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

