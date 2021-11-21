Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

