Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

