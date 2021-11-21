Hush Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $759,316.63 and $188.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00389263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

