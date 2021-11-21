HYA Advisors Inc Has $18.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

ITOT opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55.

