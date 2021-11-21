HYA Advisors Inc Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

