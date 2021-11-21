HYA Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $12,641,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57.

