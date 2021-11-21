HYA Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2,051.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.