HYA Advisors Inc Sells 464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.88 and its 200 day moving average is $440.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

