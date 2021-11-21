HyperCash Price Down 7.7% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,832.59 or 0.99374004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.00346885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.48 or 0.00522735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00188198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013411 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001526 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

