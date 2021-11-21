Hyperion (HYN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $224,400.50 and $1,097.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

