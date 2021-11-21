I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2,524.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00340360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,237,962 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

