IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

