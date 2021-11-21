ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Hits $0.0085

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $133,025.84 and $27,187.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00074601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.89 or 0.07307639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,550.21 or 0.99904095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

