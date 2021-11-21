ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 367,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,226. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

