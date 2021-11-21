IDEX Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $220.91 million and $71.98 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

