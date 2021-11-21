IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 6,681 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

