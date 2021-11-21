iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after purchasing an additional 316,418 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

