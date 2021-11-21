ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,905.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $176,405.09 and $82,905.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,818,258 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

