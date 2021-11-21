Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $8,203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IEA stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $551.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

