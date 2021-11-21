Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

NYSE IR opened at $61.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,389,000 after buying an additional 1,052,803 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

