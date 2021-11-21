Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPHA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

