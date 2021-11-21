Innovation Blockchain Payment Market Capitalization Reaches $8.02 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

