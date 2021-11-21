Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 308,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,266. The company has a market capitalization of $921.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

