Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 1,075,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 873.1 days.

Inpex stock remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.