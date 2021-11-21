Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 1,075,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 873.1 days.
Inpex stock remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.
Inpex Company Profile
