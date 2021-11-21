InsaneCoin Trading Down 40.6% This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $277,147.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.17 or 0.00342119 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,915,515 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

