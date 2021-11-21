Insights Network Price Down 29% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $5,033.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,300,365 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.