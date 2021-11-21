Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.80.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $263.30 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.